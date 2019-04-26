This is why Parth respects Vikas the most

MUMBAI: In the world of glamour, keeping a strong friendship alive is not easy, and those who succeed set an example. And we must say that time and again, two celebs who have given us friendship goals are none other than Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan.



They entertain their audience not just by their television work but also by their social media activities, and we totally love their camaraderie. The two are close buddies and often treat their fans to their photos and videos. But now, things seem to have turned sour, as Vikas and Parth have unfollowed each other on their social media accounts.



But we came across a video that Parth shared a few days ago, where he mentioned why he respects Vikas Gupta. The young actor said that he respects the ace producer for the way he takes care of his mother.



Vikas and his mother had come on the show Kitchen Champion, where his mother expressed how well Vikas takes care of her and how much he loves and respects her. Parth shared the video and captioned it saying it’s so important to take care of parents and to respect them. He also complimented Vikas' mom by saying that she is beautiful.



