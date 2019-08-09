THIS is why Rakhi Sawant hasn't introduced her husband to the world

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who earlier landed herself in many controversies, recently made headlines for tying the knot with an NRI. Even though she earlier denied the reports, but later accepted the same.



It seems Rakhi has not been able to contain her excitement ever since she secretly married NRI boyfriend Ritesh. The wedding took place on 30 July at JW Marriott, Mumbai and it was a closely guarded affair with just their respective families.



Now, the actress has revealed that her husband is media shy. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, “Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi. Unko kisi ke saamne aana nahi tha. Shaadi toh family ke beech mein hoti hai, duniya ko thhodi na bulana hota hai!.” She also recently revealed her husband’s job profile during a conversation with Times Of India and said, “My husband works with Donald Trump’s company as an employee.”



For the uninitiated, earlier, Rakhi had denied her marriage and called her wedding pictures a ‘bridal shoot’. When asked why she hid her marriage, she told SpotboyE.com, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today." She also opened up about her plans of having a baby. Rakhi said, “I plan to have one in 2020.”