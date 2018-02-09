Home > Tv > Tv News
Why Ritvik Arora is 'grateful' to former 'Bigg Boss' contestant

09 Feb 2018

Mumbai: "Tu Aashiqui" star Ritvik Arora says he is grateful to former "Bigg Boss" contestant Priyank Sharma for teaching him how to dance.

"With music being at the heart of our show ('Tu Aashiqui'), dance has been an integral part of many sequences. I honed my dancing skills at Shiamak Davar's institute and, back then, Priyank Sharma was one of the dance instructors there. I am grateful to Priyank because his dance lessons have helped me nail my moves on the show," Ritvik said.

Meanwhile, Priyank will be seen portraying the role of a young filmmaker (Shaurya) in the show "MTV Love On The Run".

"The concept of the upcoming episode is relevant in today's day and age wherein youngsters are constantly in a fix of choosing between their love and career," Priyank shared.

"Personally, I am a strong believer in the power of love so, I am completely against the view that love can have any kind of adverse effect on your career. In fact, strong support from your loved ones gives you the strength to achieve anything and everything in life," he added.

