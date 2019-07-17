This is WHY Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul are proud of their sons

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining audience with its gripping episodes. The cast of the show bond off screen and that’s what reflects on screen. Recently, the entire cast went for trekking.

Actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Charu Mehra, Ashlesha Savant, Shikha Singh, Mughdha Chapekhar, Ruchi Savarn and Aparna Mishra were a part of the trek.

Shabir’s wife Kanchi Kaul and their little sons Ivarr and Azai, aged three and four also joined the team. Kanchi took to her social media handle and shared how proud she is as their sons are a pair of enthusiastic troopers.

Speaking about her experience, she wrote on social media, “14 kms of trekking,half of which was uphill, climbed to the top of the mountain (1500 ft) through thick forests witnessing nature in all its monsoon glory. Pathways just about enough to keep one foot, slippery rocks , the most beautiful waterfalls and our very own pools in between all the rocks with pristine freezing water. Laying out a picnic mat , eating edible leaves ,watching unending greenery,constantly exploring and just trying to soak the nature cycle all in .... it truly was an unimaginably beautiful day. The contentment your heart and soul feel from being without technology and in the midst of so much green is exhilarating to say the least . Nature is so complex and every little thing has a vital purpose ..its perfect! . What a day !!! and a very special mention to our two little and most enthusiastic troopers ages 3 and 4 , who walked with all the adults, always ahead right in front , gave us major exploration and stamina goals (8 crazy hours and 14 kms ) through all the terrains and very limited food and took away an unmatchable experience and learning for life !!!!”