‘THIS’ is why Sriti Jha reminds us of Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI: Abhi and Pragya are the most loved fictional characters on television.



Whether it is new twists and turns being introduced or presenting the same wine in a new bottle in the form of sequences, Kumkum Bhagya has been loved from a long time and continues to rule the BARC charts. The audience loves watching every bit of the love story of Abhi and Pragya and the troubles their relationship goes through.



While most television show protagonists are shown to be glamourous and clad in fashionable sarees, we have Pragya emphasizing that simplicity defines class .



Sriti Jha enacts the role of Pragya. She reminds us of Jaya Bachchan, who was and is still loved for her acting chops! A lot of times, we saw Jaya Bachchan playing a girl-next-door and innocent character in films, but viewers were in love with her performance.



Ardent fans of the show have a few things to share on why they watch the show and love it.



Pragati Waghmare, a travel blogger by profession, shares, 'First of all, I love Sriti Jha because she too loves to travel. I have watched the show, and I must say that she is a fine actress who rides the character and the show on basis of her acting. Yes, she does remind me of Jaya Bachchan of the golden era.'



Another viewer, Amardeep Chaddha, a restaurant owner, mentioned, 'My wife quite likes the show, and since it is around the time when we eat out dinner, I too end up watching the show. Whether it is her in a simple anarkali wearing specs or whether she is clad in a pretty saree, what highlights Pragya’s personality is her screen presence. I believe Sriti has put immense light into the character.'



