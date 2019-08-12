This is why Surbhi Chandna is TRENDING on Twitter

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna’s comeback with Sanjivani is one of the most anticipated ones on TV. After appearing in Ishqbaaaz, where she was most loved for her character of Anika opposite actor Nakuul Mehta, she will now be seen sharing screen space with Namit Khanna.

The original Sanjivani, which premiered more than a decade ago, was the TV industry's first medical drama, and it did leave a huge impact.

The new season will premiere today (12th August) and also stars Monish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh,and Rohit Roy. The makers unveiled the first look of Sanjivani 2 on National Doctor's Day. Sanjivani 1 focused on four medical interns, their experiences at work, and how they balanced their professional and personal lives.

Surbhi is extremely excited about the same and has been giving glimpses of her shoot on social media. She engaged her followers with the whistle challenge too, as the tune was a hit back then. The actress also recently put up yet another post in which she mentioned that the team of Sanjivani is her dream team! With the actors promoting the show, fans started trending Surbhi with the hashtag #goodluckSurbhi on Twitter, which is among the most trending right now.

Send your wishes for Surbhi in the comments section below!