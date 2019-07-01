Why you can't miss Shashank Vyas' new pictures!

MUMBAI: Actor Shashank Vyas is surely styling it up this monsoon! His vibrant new portfolio has been giving us some major wardrobe goals.

Dressed in bright prints, Shashank looks very unique and all we can say is we are impressed. Talking about the pictures, he says, "This time I wanted more colorful and vibrant pictures. I got bored with the same look. I wanted to reinvent my look. There were no body shots as this time I didn't want a rugged chiseled boy look but a sober soft boy," he says.

He adds, "I don't keep the same look all the time. Fresh is all about how you feel inside, I am at peace, relaxing and working out on time, and I am loving this new me!"

Good looks has always been his strength. However, the actor says there is a lot that goes into looking great. "Good looks are an add on. Everybody wants to look their best and it is the same with me. Gym, diet and positive thinking is the key," he says.