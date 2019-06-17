Will Abeer and Mishti CONFESS their love in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon witness yet another interesting drama in store for the fans of Abeer and Mishti.

As seen, Swapan has kidnapped Kuhu and Kunal to get hands on the land where Abeer and Mishti want to build a school for children to get educated. Now, Mishti gets to know this and turns a saviour for Kuhu and Kunal. Abeer gets highly upset over her behaviour for she risked her life.

As the episodes progress, Kuhu and Kunal will be seen getting close.

However, Kuhu will also be upset that she will never get a chance to meet Kunal ever again. While the two part ways, Abeer and Mishti will also be seen drifting away from each other keeping their feelings concealed in the heart.

Who will break the ice first between Abeer-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu? It will be interesting to see how the two couples unite!