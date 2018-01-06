Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Will be happy to have Kangana on 'India's Next Superstar: Karan Johar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2018 03:18 PM

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he will be happy to have actress Kangana Ranaut as a guest for his upcoming show "India's Next Superstars".

Asked if Kangana will make an appearance in the show, Karan said in a press conference on Friday: "I am sure if Star Plus invites Kangana Ranaut, we will be very happy to have her. Our hearts are big, our home is open..."

The filmmaker added: "If we send an invite, we will welcome them with all due respect and love."

Kangana had sparked the infamous debate by calling Karan a "flagbearer of nepotism" during her appearance on his chat show "Koffee With Karan" in 2017.

Karan will be seen co-judging "India's Next Superstar" along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen making an appearance in the Star Plus's show.

Karan and Rohit will be judging 20 budding talents from which two -- male and female talents will be given an opportunity to work with the ace filmmakers. The show will air from January 13.

Tags > Karan Johar, Kangna Ranaut, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Priyanka Chopra, India's Got Talent, India's Next Superstars Rohit Shetty, Star Plus, Koffee with Karan',

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top