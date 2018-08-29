News
Will Elnaaz Norouzi take centerstage in second season of Sacred Games?
MUMBAI:
The first season of the Netflix
series Sacred Games
met with tremendous response. And the catch phrase, "Sab marr jaayenge, sirf Trivedi bachega" almost became iconic. So much so that, it was the most shared line from the show on social media and even attracted loads of speculation as well as memes.
But not many have noticed that as far as the female characters go, most of the main female characters die in the series, with the exception of Zoya, played by Elnaaz Norouzi
.
So can we say, "Sab marr gaye, Elnaaz bach gayee"!! (wink, wink) The lady will have a pivotal part to play in the second season. "The response to the first season was much bigger than what I had imagined. So I'm definitely looking forward to the second season," says an elated Elnaaz.
