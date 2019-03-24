News

Will Holi bring the colour back in Madhav’s life in Main Bhi Ardhangini?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: Although shooting away from home base, in Jaipur, the makers of TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini have weaved in a special Holi sequence. It starts off with fun and frolic, where the entire Thakur family is celebrating Holi except for Madhav (Avinash Sachdev), who stopped playing Holi after Chitra’s (Anjali Priya) death.

Vaidehi (Aditi Rawat) in all her innocence decides to dress like Chitra, in a red and white sari with the only motive of getting Madhav to play Holi, but Shweta (Krutika Desai), has some nasty plans in store for Madhav. She gets him to drink bhang, and Madhav is left in a state of stupor. When he sees Vaidehi in Chitra’s saree, he is taken back by Chitra’s memories and hugs Vaidehi thinking it’s Chitra. Poor Vaidehi gets emotional and thinks that Madhav has accepted his love for her.

Talking about the special sequence, Aditi said, ‘Holi has always been special to me, but it will be even more special for Vaidehi. In her naïve and innocent ways, she is always trying to bring back joy in Madhav’s life, so much so that she wears Chitra’s saree and dresses up like her in the hope of bringing a smile on Madhav’s face. This sequence is shot beautifully, and I hope it will bring more colour on the joyous festival. I am sure the viewers will really enjoy this visual treat.’

To this, Avinash added, ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini brings out the essence of what eternal love is. Madhav is still in love with his dead wife and his memories that he can’t even see Vaidehi’s million acts of love towards him. While shooting for this sequence the entire cast got into the mood of Holi and we had a wonderful time shooting and having fun.’

Will Vaidehi ever win Madhav’s heart?


