Looks like Priyank might have to say goodbye to his girl Divya on Splitsvilla X and who is to blame for it; no one other than Hritu!

This week’s episode will see Baseer and Naina receive the power to send one couple amongst Naina - Ripu and Aqib - Hritu in front of the oracle. In a shocking twist, Aqib and Hritu were the chosen couple.

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “It was surprising for everyone that Baseer selected Aqib and Hritu and what was even more shocking that the Oracle declared them to be an ideal match. Post which Rannvijay revealed that the new ideal match had the power to eliminate one couple amongst Ripu - Divya and Haneet - Alisha. While everyone knew the obvious choice, the entire villa requested them to not make this a revenge vote and do justice. It was heartbreaking to see Priyank in tears.”

Will Aqib make the right decision? What will happen to Priyank if Divya gets eliminated?