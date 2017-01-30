Witness Shani's wrath and hurt in Colors’ Shani

Colors’ popular mythological series Shani is keeping viewers hooked to the show depicting the life of Lord Shani.

According to the ongoing episodes, viewers have witnessed Sangya (Juhi Parmar) and Indradev (Kunal Bakshi) conspire against Shani. Their intention is to keep at bay from attending the sabha. They would also intend to kidnap Shani’s mother Chhaya (Juhi Parmar).

(Juhi plays a double role).

Now, Shani has learned about the evil plans and in the coming episodes will put all his might to prove Indradev culprit.

Our source informs us that Shani will blame Indradev for kidnapping his mom and will snatch Indra’s asana (throne). He will ask Suryadev (Salil Ankola) to sit on Indradev’s asana. Later on, gripped in anger, Shani will punch Sangya’s stomach with his leg.

Sangya will curse Shani and thus, his leg will break.

We tried reaching Kartikey for a comment but he remained busy shooting.

