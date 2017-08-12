Sony TV’s much loved romantic thriller drama Beyhadh (Cinevistaas Ltd.) have been making headlines in the media for going off-air soon!!!

The series is a finite one which is expected to have a total run of 256 episodes.

The popular daily is much appreciated by the audience for its suspense oriented gripping tale. Now we hear that, the show has got an extension.

While the channel is soon be coming back with the new season of its cult game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the viewers will get to witness some programming changes on the channel very soon.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will take its original time slot of 9 PM and to make the time slot vacant for the game show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is will be pulled off-air and Beyhadh will shift to 10 PM time slot.

The new developments will be effective from 28th August onward.

Take a look at what Kushal has tweeted about it –

As the show was goin off air this month end , on public demand d show is on til Oct.from 28aug instead of 9 show will be on at 10.after kbc — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) 11 August 2017

