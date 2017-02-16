Hot Downloads

News

Woah! Sweta Keswani bags an American show

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 01:54 PM

TV actors are spreading their wings and flying high in the global entertainment arena.

Popular actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Ravi Bhatia, Harshad Arora and many others have already done shows in Indonesia and now another actress has joined their league.

Beautiful and talented Sweta Keswani, who has showcased her talent in popular films, TV fiction and reality shows in India, is kicked about her ‘videshi’ venture.  

Telklychakkar.com has learnt that Sweta is set to play an important part in American series The Blacklist which airs on NBC. It’s a crime thriller which is quite popular amongst the audience and the show is currently airing its fourth season, which Sweta will be a part of.

We tried reaching out to the lovely lady but she remained out of reach. Currently, she is filming in the US. However, she shared her joy on Instagram.  

Have a look –

 

We wish you good luck Sweta.

