Woah! Sweta Keswani bags an American show

TV actors are spreading their wings and flying high in the global entertainment arena.

Popular actors like Shaheer Sheikh, Ravi Bhatia, Harshad Arora and many others have already done shows in Indonesia and now another actress has joined their league.

Beautiful and talented Sweta Keswani, who has showcased her talent in popular films, TV fiction and reality shows in India, is kicked about her ‘videshi’ venture.

Telklychakkar.com has learnt that Sweta is set to play an important part in American series The Blacklist which airs on NBC. It’s a crime thriller which is quite popular amongst the audience and the show is currently airing its fourth season, which Sweta will be a part of.

We tried reaching out to the lovely lady but she remained out of reach. Currently, she is filming in the US. However, she shared her joy on Instagram.

Have a look –

Here we go ! Making my TV debut here, super excited !please mark the date and time ! #myTVdebut #television #actors-life #acting #the Blacklist #diversity-rocks A post shared by Sweta Keswani Andino (@swetakeswani) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:23am PST

We wish you good luck Sweta.