Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa is heading towards major changes in their show.

The above Alchemy Productions’ show will soon feature 20 years of leap and introduce a reincarnation and revenge drama post the story jump.

The negative lead Riddhi Dogra has moved out of the project as she doesn’t wish to don the character of an aged woman, thus stepping into her shoes will be Pyaar Ka Dard fame Mansi Salvi. The actress will henceforth portray the role of Nisha in the soap.

So how will be the leap introduction happen in the show?

According to our sources, Aditya (Sudeep Sahir) and Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) will finally decide to go for their honeymoon. On the other hand, Nisha will take extreme steps to drive a wedge between Aditya and Jhanvi.

In a shocking development, Nisha will shoot Aditya and Jhanvi. The family will be left shocked and shattered.

Post the 20 years of leap, Nisha and Samar (Ashish Kapoor) will be staying together while Aditya and Jhanvi will be reincarnated.

We tried getting in touch with all the actors but they remained busy shooting.

