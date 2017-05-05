Women naturally drawn to easier professions: Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur wanted to be in the army, but she was intimidated by the tough life this entailed. The actress, who plays a combat officer in web series "The Test Case", says women are drawn to professions that are easier -- and she feels it's natural.



"I remember while growing up, I wanted to become an army officer because my father was in the army and he sacrificed his life for our country. That is the prime reason I took up this show because this show is very close to my heart," Nimrat said here on Thursday at a special screening of her show.



She feels it's part of "our conditioning" that women mostly go for something easier when it comes to career.



"Everybody feels a little bit intimidated for women to be a part of something rough, difficult and physically challenging. We are naturally drawn to professions which are basically easier especially as a woman.



"Joining the army was my first dream profession, but after a point I let it go, because I got scared and intimidated by how hard and difficult the life of an army officer is.



"Though I feel life comes full circle, because today as an actor I am playing role of an army officer and it made me realise that if it's a dream that a young girl harbours even in small percentage somewhere in the country, then it is definitely worth chasing... Because there's nothing quite like joining the forces," added the "Airlift" actress.



Talking about the challenges of working in the series, which is directed by the National Award winning Nagesh Kukunoor, Nimrat said: "Every project is a test case. What to do about that? It's the feeling every human goes through when he or she takes up a new project. This web series' name itself is 'The Test Case'.



"I have taken a lot of effort to present the character like an army officer."



"The Test Case", produced by Endemol Shine India for ALTBalaji app, is set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Nimrat will be essaying role of Captain Shikha Singh, the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army. The narrative revolves around the life of Shikha and the hardships she faced during the training.



It also stars Rahul Dev, Juhi Chawla and Atul Kulkarni in crucial roles.



(Source: IANS)