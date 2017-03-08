WomensDay: Chahatt Khanna’s ‘powerful’ message to ‘Women’!!

Actress Chahatt Khanna is a today’s woman and emphasizes on the thought that every woman post marriage has all the right to stick to her parents’ surname, the very surname that gave her the identity throughout her upbringing!!

Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chahatt wishes to send across a powerful message to all the ladies!!

Chahatt who is married to Farhan Mirza recently gave birth to her cute bundle of joy, her daughter!! And as per her, this was when ‘reality’ struck her, and she immediately broke all stereotypes when it came to holding on to her parents’ surname, and also bestowing her daughter with the surname of both her parents...

Wow!! Yes, Chahatt’s daughter has been named Zohar Khanna Mirza!!

Elaborating on her thought process, Chahatt says “After giving birth to a daughter, I realized that a baby is ‘blood and flesh’ of mother and not father. It is the mother’s blood that passes on to the child throughout the nine months when the kid grows in the womb. When it comes out, it has a combination blood group of both parents. After going through a practical realization, I changed my surname from Mirza to Khanna; I am and will always be my parents’ child, and not my husband’s. And now, I want Zohar to take this legacy forward. I see no reason for women to change their last name after marriage. Child birth is the biggest thing in marriage; a child having last names of her mom and dad actually solves so many things at once. I am not being a hypocrite here when I say this. Both my mom and dad have the surname Khanna. If it was different, I would have added my mother’s surname too in my name (smiles). When it is the woman who gives birth and actually takes the generation forward, why do people want to have it the other way around?”

Thought to ponder over, isn’t it? Wonderfully said, Chahatt!!