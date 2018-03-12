Would feel privileged to act with Sargun: Ravi

New Delhi: Actor-host Ravi Dubey says he would feel proud and privileged to work again with his wife and actress Sargun Mehta.

The couple, who completed eight years of togetherness earlier this month, had featured together in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh and Nach Baliye. But Ravi would like to work with his wife again.

Asked if he could reunite with one former co-star, whom would he pick, Ravi told IANS, "It would have to be Sargun. The reason is not that she is my wife. I have massive respect for her as an actor and performer."

"I would feel proud and privileged to act with somebody like Sargun. We have performed various times on the stage and after '...Karol Bagh', Sargun and I have not done anything in fiction or acted together. So, performing with Sargun in a film will be equivalent to performing with greatness," he added.

Ravi is currently hosting Colors' live singing reality show Rising Star 2.

"We have (singer-composer) Shankar Mahadevan, (singer-actress) Monali Thakur and a heartthrob like Diljit Dosanjh on the show. Standing there, looking at these people and hosting the show, you tend to become like a sponge and absorb various traits of their personalities," he said about the show's judges.

(Source: IANS)