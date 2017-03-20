Would love to do reality TV shows: Gaurav Khanna

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who is seen essaying the role of Virendra in the fantasy drama "Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta", says he would love to do a reality show.

"I would love to do reality shows -- be it dance or an action-packed show. All my life, I've always wanted to become a TV host, but that dream is yet to materialise," Gaurav said in a statement.

The actor, who has been a part of shows like "Kumkum" and "Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam", says he is competing with himself. And that is helping him perform better.

"I think healthy competition always gets the best out of you. I believe in competing with myself. Only then I can perform better than yesterday," Gaurav said.

He has worked with a lot of newcomers in the past and appreciates their vigour.

"They have a zeal to work hard and have this magnetic excitement. I feel their passion for working is infectious," he added.

Gaurav is also open to the idea of acting in films.

"I've never planned things in my career. I came to Mumbai for an MBA and started working as a marketing manager. Then modelling, ads and TV happened. So if good film offers come my way, I'd love to take it up," he said.

