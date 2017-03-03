Wow!! Kasturi back in Chakor’s life in Colors’ Udann

Are you all loyal fans of Colors’ popular show, Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) shedding tears at the tragic death of Kasturi (Sai Deodhar) in yesterday’s episode?

Well, all we can say is fret not!!

Kasturi will be back as the main support system in the life of Chakor!!

Yay!! Yes the fact is that Kasturi did not breathe her last in the bomb planted by Kamal (Sai Ballal).

We give you details here...

As per the ongoing track, Chakor and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) are feeling miserable and broken for not being successful in saving Kasturi in the bomb blast. On the other hand, Kamal is rejoicing as he feels he has broken the back bone of Chakor, and she will now have no stamina to fight back.

Fair enough!!

As per reliable sources, “Tonight’s episode will have Chakor going into a depressed state on losing her mother. She will sit idle and recollect all the pleasant memories of being with her mother. Just then, the audience will get the surprise of Kasturi’s return.”

Kasturi will come before Chakor, and the girl will be excited.

Are you all wondering how Kasturi would have come out safe?

We buzzed Sai and Meera but did not get any revert from them.

Watch this engrossing reunion of mother and daughter in Udann.