Things have taken a completely different turn on Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Sasural Simar Ka that airs on Colors.

TellyChakkar.com had already reported about how Sameer’s (Rohan Mehra) character will witness a change soon and that he will develop feelings for Sanjana (Krissan Berratto).

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, a lot more shocking drama will unfold in the popular daily in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes of the series, Sameer will go against his mother and he will finally confess his love for Sanjana. Bhairavi will try to shoot everyone but just when the bullet will be about to hit Sameer, Sanjana will come in between and save him. Sanjana will get hit by the bullet and an angry Sameer will go against his mother and confess his love for Sanjana.”

Wow! That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried to get in touch with Rohan but he remained unavailable.

