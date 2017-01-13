Writer Anirudh Pathak to bring TV show on Chandra Shekhar Azad

Acclaimed writer Anirudh Pathak has penned many popular TV shows namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram, Mahakumbh and others.

Now, the talented writer is all set to add another feather to his cap!

Yes, Anirudh is set to produce his own TV show under his banner Writers Galaxy Studios on the life of freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad tentatively Quick Silver Azad. The project will be for Star Network.

Let us take you back in 2015!

We had earlier reported about Deepak Pachory (writer, director) working on a similar concept under his banner 6 Dimensions Creations Pvt. Ltd. However, things didn’t work out and the project never saw the light of day. It’s now fallen on Anirudh’s lap.

Anirudh and his team are now working on the same concept and are putting their best to give life to the concept.

For the first time on Indian Television, viewers will watch a show from Chandra Shekhar Azad’s point of view.

The endeavour is at a very nascent stage and the casting has already begun.

The project will beam on either Star Plus or Life OK.

When we spoke to Anirudh, he confirmed on working on the project but refused to indulge any detail.

