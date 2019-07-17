Written Update: Finally Sikandar gives Kulfi her rights in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI : Kulfi and Sikander feed eachother, Kulfi says you are my guru and my baba he can’t. Vikram says Mia have a really good gift for you, I’m gonna train kulfi and then as she will be famous you can tell media she is his step daughter. Mia says stop it I know it’s your revenge,Vikram says you are right.

Kulfi says Vikram, told me so,e thing so didn’t understand and like it too, sikander says it’s good you didn’t, Kulfi says please get me out of it, sikander says don’t worry I will. Sikander goes to see Vikram, Vikram says you called me I’m so surprised, sikander says step back from teaching kulfi, Vikram says who are you to take decisions, her father gave me contract, sikander says I’m her father, Vikram says I knew you were a player but how can you manage two daughters, and if she is your daughter announce she is your daughter publicly,I know you can’t, you are trapped.

Vikram says Sikander you destroyed my career, Tony Chaddha had signed me, but you married his daughter and all my fame and offers went to you, I asked you for help but you didn’t, sikander says I did, Vikram says shut up, you want Kulfi, then go prove your family then come to me, your family doesn’t trust you why will I.

Sikander gets home and calls Mohendar, Mohendar says I know you met Vikram, sikander says why will I hide, he is just using kulfi and you against me as revenge, Mohendar says enough you are just jealous of Kulfi, that she will succeed then you, sikander says I will be jealous of my daughter.

Mohendar says she is my daughter, I will decide for her, sikander says and this is your decision,you are choosing someone who has enemity against me, Mohendar says Vikram will do any thing against you and so will I and so I choose him, and there is no good for kulfi with you, everyone gather in hall and hear that.

Sikander shows Mohendar a locket and says I had given it to amyra and had promised that will always support her, and this one is for kulfi, and asks kulfi do you trust your father, Kulfi says yes I do, sikander says this is your right, which I could never give you but it’s your now, amyra says no and throws it, and says she gets nothing because I’m your only daughter, sikander says enough amyra.

Mohendar says look Kulfi will never get anything with you, sikander picks the locket, he takes off his bracelet and fixes the locket, he ties it on kulfis hand, sikander says you guys do whatever you want to, nothing can change the truth that she is my daughter and we will always be together.

Kulfi very happy gets to her room and narrates whole story to Jonny and shows him bracelet. Sikander explains Amyra her behaviour isn’t done, he loves her equally. Amyra says I know she is very sad, you are so affected by her, but no one understands me, sikander hugs amyra. Sikander slowly sneaking to kulfi sees Mohendar and hides, after Mohendar leaves sikander goes to kulfis room and finds her asleep, Kulfi wakes up seeing sikander.kulfi asks did anyone see you, sikander says no, I thought Mohendar did but he didn’t.

Kulfi says don’t worry, Mohendar uncle will patch up with you soon, sikander says I know, Kulfi falls asleep. Vikram to Mohendar and gunjan that kulfi has to sing in an elite wedding, sikander says she won’t sing in any weddings.

Pre cap : Sikander says Mohendar I learnt from you, I learnt music is workship, she won’t sing in this event, Mohendar says she will and you will give her blessings.