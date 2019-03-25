Written Update: Hukum sleeps with Bela in Naagin 3

The popular supernatural series, Naagin 3, is keeping the audience hooked to the screens with its intriguing narrative. A lot of drama happened in the last episode. For all the ardent viewers of the show, here we bring a written update.In the earlier episode, Bela had conflicted thoughts about the real identity of Ritwik. Sharing Hukum’s story with him, she asks for help. When Bela is about to leave Ritwik’s room, Hukum stops her way. He plans to sow the seeds of his child, Andhakasur, by taking advantage of the Dur Amavasya night. Bela gets to know that Hukum had hypnotised Ritwik in order to use him to trap her. When Vikrant and Vish come and take Bela’s face, she fights with Hukum and confuses him. But later, Hukum hypnotises her and instructs her to follow him.Hukum takes his next step. In the disguise of Bela, he sleeps with Vish, and makers sure that his child was conceived by her. After he leaves, Vish comes out of the hypnosis and gets worried learning about Hukum’s child. On the other hand, Vikrant and Bela look for her. After a lot of thought, a place strikes to Bela, where Hukum could have taken Vish. But an interesting thing happens next. Yuvi notices Ritwik leave the house scared and informs Sumitra about Ritwik being a normal human being, and not some evil power.Later, Ritwik assures Mahir that he was not Hukum but himself. He also tells her that he only wanted to lend a helping hand to Bela. When he inquires about Bela, Mahir gets to know that Bela was missing from home and tells Ritwik about them being at the haveli.Bela finds Vish lying on the bed and overhears Hukum rejoicing his victory. Bela hides her and takes her place when Hukum comes. Hukum plans to drop Bela home while Vikrant frantically looks for Vishakha.Later Vish is found hiding behind the bed by Mahir and Ritwik. On the other hand, Vikrant learns about Hukum sleeping with Vish and gets furious on her. A furious Vikrant wants to destroy him immediately but Bela stops him and tells him to plan before they took any step. Meanwhile, Hukum instructs Yuvi to be his slave, and asks her to make sure that his son is safe.