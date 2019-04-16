Written Update: Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara and Kabir critically injured

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Shahbaz calling someone and telling him that his daughter-in-law Zara should not reach the Sharia Board. He tells that person over the phone that no harm should be caused to his son Kabir.



Kabir and Zara are in the car. Both recall Kabir’s promise that if Zara fights the case, then she will have to leave the house forever.



Shahbaz’s goon follows Zara and Kabir's car. He is about to shoot Zara, but the signal turns green and Kabir drives the car.



Kabir and Zara reach the Sharia Board. Zara opens the door for Kabir. Kabir recalls that he had told Zara to save their relation. Zara hugs Kabir and turns to leave. But Kabir holds her hand.



Zara comes to her father Irfan, and he hugs her. Zara gets emotional and tells her father that he always understood her and says she could not leave Kausar alone. Irfan tells her that he is proud of his daughter.



Bilal and Kausar's case begins at the Sharia Board. Zara and Kabir fight for Kausar and Bilal. Zara tells Kabir that Kausar wants her rights as a woman, but Kabir tells her that women cannot work.



The two get into an argument. Irfan says that Islam allows women to work. He tells Zara that Kabir is right that husbands have to protect their wives. He adds saying that husbands can't take away their wives' rights.



Irfan announces that Kausar has the right to work and can continue her job. Kabir claps for Zara, and she starts crying.



A group of men tell Kabir that they are with him and that he sacrificed everything for the case.



Rizwan gets angry seeing people praising Kabir. Zara comes out of Sharia Board, and women gather around her.



Kabir suddenly sees a man aiming at Zara. He runs towards Zara and screams. Kabir gets hit by a car. Rizwan hits Kabir with his car. Zara runs to save Kabir but gets injured by the bullet. Rizwan sees them injured and goes to hit them again. But Kabir pushes Zara and gets hit by a car again. The shooter shoots Zara in the chest.