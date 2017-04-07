YARO to be blamed for Sanjana’s kidnapping

Ever since the day Sanjana has entered the Friends colony in YARO ka Tashan (SAB TV), problems have been a part and parcel of YARO and his friends. This time, YARO has got himself into a big trouble where he has been blamed for Sanjana’s kidnapping.

Sanjana (Shubhi Ahuja) will fake her marriage with YARO (Aniruddh Dave) to get rid-of Ranjeet (Karan Chabbra) and will then start being nice to him. Seeing this, YARO will take their marriage seriously and treat her like his wife.

Amidst this entire scenario, Sanjana’s mom Shush (Monica Castillino) will put herself in a debt of five lakh rupees. Sanjana will decide to help her mother get the money from her father. Knowing that her father would not pay the money easily, she will decide to fake her own kidnapping with the help of Amar, Prem, Dolly and YARO.

Goga, who is concerned about his daughter Sanjana, will involve inspector Dubey in this case. When Goga will meet Ranjeet in the bank while withdrawing money, Ranjeet will come to know about Sanjana and YARO’s faux marriage.

Ranjeet will give five lakh to Goga in order to get married to Sanjana. On the other hand, YARO, who wants to impress Sanjana, will decide to go and collect the ransom money.

Sanjana will get impressed by this gesture of YARO. When YARO will leave to collect the money, he will get caught in the trap laid by Inspector Dubey and his team.

Will YARO prove his innocence to the police?

Aniruddh Dave confirmed the above development.