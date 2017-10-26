The loyal audience of Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai would know that in the ongoing episodes of the series, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) relation is going through turmoil.

If you are heartbroken with their separation then TellyChakkar has the news to cheer you guys up.

Yes! finally all is going to be well between Kartik and Naira! Read on to know how this is going to happen –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Kartik and Naira will be celebrating their first Diwali together.

"Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will clarify to Kartik that she was the one who had locked Kartik in the room during Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti’s (Mohena Singh) wedding ceremony.

"Dadi would then pretend that she was falling down the stairs and getting injured just to unite Kartik and Naira. Kartik and Naira will take care of Dadi together and eventually things will be all right between them and Naira will return to the Goenka family.”

Finally, all’s well that ends well. Let’s see, what more exciting twists the daily has in store for its viewers post Kartik and Naira’s reunion.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained busy shooting.

