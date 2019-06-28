News

Yeh Hai Mohabaatein Season 2 deferred

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Long-running Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by soap queen Ekta Kapoor and featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, is one of the most loved daily soaps on the small screen. The show completed 5 years in December last year. While there is a constant the buzz that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off-air in June, it seems like the news was just a rumour.

As per media reports, the makers are coming up with a season 2, but that has been pushed to next year. The show was supposed to start in the next month/

Well, there is not much information about the same yet.

Meanwhile, the show has taken us through many beautiful love stories. Social issues such as divorce, infertility, and remarriage, have also been discussed.

All the actors, including Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Anita Hassanandani have become household names and enjoy a huge fan following.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein Season 2, Star Plus, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Ruhanika Dhawan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler Alert, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Update, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Written Update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna

past seven days