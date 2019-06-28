Yeh Hai Mohabaatein Season 2 deferred

MUMBAI: Long-running Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by soap queen Ekta Kapoor and featuring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles, is one of the most loved daily soaps on the small screen. The show completed 5 years in December last year. While there is a constant the buzz that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off-air in June, it seems like the news was just a rumour.

As per media reports, the makers are coming up with a season 2, but that has been pushed to next year. The show was supposed to start in the next month/

Well, there is not much information about the same yet.

Meanwhile, the show has taken us through many beautiful love stories. Social issues such as divorce, infertility, and remarriage, have also been discussed.



All the actors, including Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Anita Hassanandani have become household names and enjoy a huge fan following.