Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Aaliya’s haldi ceremony

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Raman asking Yug to read papers. Yug smiles and hugs Raman. He thanks him. Ishita asks what the good news is. The man says I have to give a parcel for Bhallas. Guard asks him to go. Ishita says Raman you got special marriage license for them. Raman says yes, they are eager to marry, Aaliya is my daughter, I understand her feelings, I just want a happy ending. Ishita says we can keep haldi, mehendi tomorrow and then marriage. Mrs Bhalla says Ishita is right, marriage should happen with rituals. Mihika asks why we don’t get Ruhi and Karan married. Ruhi says we are waiting for Karan’s mom. Raman goes. A man comes to Bhalla house. Bala comes with the men playing dhol. They all dance. The man clicks their picture. Bala sees him and asks who are you? The man asks is this Raman’s house, Mathur has sent me with this box of sweets. Bala says I will give him. The man thanks Bala.

He comes to meet someone and says you had asked me to click Ishita’s pictures, now you asked me to keep an eye on this man. The other man sits and gives money. The man says so Raman and Ishita’s the end. Mihika asks Mrs Bhalla to take rest. Ishita and Mihika talk about arrangements. Bala asks are the arrangements done. Ishita says yes, decorations… Bala says decorators will come in the morning and finish everything. Mr Bhalla says I have spoken to the pandit. Mihika says choreographer will come and teach us some steps. Karan says Yug finally. Aaliya comes and says I am sorry, I know you all are very excited, can’t we keep it simple, these functions were conducted before. Yug says yes, we will have rounds directly and then we will party.

Ishita says you can have new memories. Mani says yes, we want you to experience the functions happily. Bala and Karan say we will get the marriage done at any cost this time. Raman says my project is approved; I have to go for the meeting. Ishita says that’s good. Raman says I have a meeting tomorrow, we shall sleep now. Everyone hears some sound and go to see. They see some men playing Tamil music. Amma says I had forgotten that I called the musicians. Mrs Bhalla says who wakes up so early. Everyone smiles.

Ruhi says okay, why we don’t start the rituals in South Indian style, if marriage is happening in Punjabi style. Raman asks Mrs Bhalla to tolerate this north and south combo. He says I have to tell something to you all. They all come in and see the lovely decorations. Mihika asks Ruhi did you do all this. Bala says Ruhi and Karan have done this. Ruhi says it’s Aaliya’s haldi today. Ishita says you guys have decorated the house so beautifully. Ruhi says thanks, go and get ready now, everything is ready; I had kept uptan in temple and lit diya as well. Mrs Bhalla blesses her. Raman says I have an important meeting, it’s a big project. Aaliya asks how you can go. Ishita says I discussed all possibilities, nothing can happen now. Ruhi says I will go in your place. Raman says I can’t send you, I know all the details. Yug asks Raman to go if it’s important. He gets haldi and says you apply this haldi and bless Aaliya. Raman says why, I will be back in time. Aaliya says come soon. Guard goes and asks the man who do you want to meet, I can’t take money, move the car. Raman shouts move that car.

Everyone compliments Aaliya. They all apply haldi to Aaliya and Yug. Karan says your phone is ringing. Ruhi goes. He goes after her and applies haldi. He says I spoke to mom about us, you know… She says I told you, she won’t accept me easily, you are in hurry to get married; you have made things more complicated. He hugs her and says you think so negative. She says this happiness isn’t there in my life. He says trust me, I spoke to mom, she is happy that we are waiting for her, I was joking. Ruhi applies him haldi and says you won’t get saved now, you are trapped, I am so excited. She goes. He says who wants to get saved from you and stay away.

Aaliya gets mehendi. Gud naal…plays… Everyone dances. Raman jokes on Mrs Bhalla. He says I will apply mehendi to my daughter today. Ruhi says you don’t know it. He says you don’t know how talented your dad is. Ishita says I have seen your drawing is so bad. He asks is something burning. She says try it on my hand first. Aaliya says it’s okay. Ruhi says you give the final touches on mehendi design, promise. Raman says it’s good you saved me, this cone isn’t opening, I am tired of it. Ishita cuts the cone tip and shows him the mehendi. She asks him to make something. He says let me finish. He makes a heart. She says only you can think such things, I have saved Aaliya, cute drawings. They smile.