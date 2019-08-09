Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Doctor saves Raman’s life

MUMBAI: The episode sees everybody getting worried as Ishita isn’t answering their calls. They decide to go look for Ishita themselves by splitting into groups. Just then Santosh comes looking for Ishita. They lie to her and say that Ishita has gone down for a walk and they’re going to cheer her mood up by taking her out for a while. All of them look for her but are unable to find her. Karan still thinks Arijit has something to do with this. He suggests they check his house too. But they decide to lodge a complaint against Dr. Sunita. As they reach the police station, Mani gets a call from Arijit reminding him of the dinner they were supposed to have together tonight. Mani makes up an excuse and postpones the dinner.

They proceed to enter the police station but just then Ruhi gets a call from Ishita. She informs everyone that Raman is in the hospital and that she had lied to them about meeting Dr. Sunita. She urges everyone to reach City Hospital quickly. Everybody reaches the hospital and Ishita apologizes to them for lying. She narrates everything that happened when she went to meet the kidnapper. She tells them that he is in the Operation Theater. Santosh is worried about the children so she asks Omprakash to call them and asks them where they are. Ruhi answers his call and lies to him that they took Ishita for a movie. Soon the doctor comes out of the OT and informs everybody that they were successful in saving his life. However, since his face received serious damage they had to perform a skin grafting and face reconstruction surgery on him.

Ishita begins to cry and blame herself for everything. Everyone consoles her to not lose heart. Simmi suggests that they should inform police about this but Ishita insists them to not tell anybody about this as it might put Raman’s life in danger. Madhu and Santosh call Bala to ask where everybody is since they didn’t come home last night. Everybody lie to them by saying that they decided to stay back at a resort since it was too late after the movie. Meanwhile, Arijit is getting anxious to hear the news of Raman’s death but couldn’t find anything about him in the newspaper or on TV. He can’t understand why the Bhallas are hiding this news or not lodging a police complaint. He suspects that Raman might still be alive.