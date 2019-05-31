Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita in jail

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the commissioner arresting Ishita based on all the evidences against her. Raman tries to make the commissioner understand that Sahil is trying to trap them but to no avail. Sahil promises Ishita he will make everything alright.



Raman goes home where everyone asks him about Ishita. He tells them Ishita is arrested and he needs to call his lawyer to bail her out. The Bhallar family is in shock. Karan gets angry and goes to Shamshad to beat him up for getting Ishita falsely trapped. They get into a fight and other men start beating Karan. But Raman comes in time to save him.



The lawyers get the papers ready and Raman along with Yug and Karan go to the police station. But the commissioner refuses to grant bail to Ishita since explosives were found at her clinic which proved her guilty. He tells them until Ishita is proven innocent, she cannot be released.



Raman comes home but is unable to sleep thinking of Ishita. In the morning, Raman tells Ruhi and Yug that they should go and talk to Ishita’s assistant and request her to change her statement against Ishita. They agree to it.



Mani tells Raman that they should get cunning and think like Sahil to save Ishita. The lawyer tells them there is no way they can get Ishita out. He further states that if the case reaches court and Sahil proves Ishita is Shaina, then Ishita will face severe charges against her.



Raman remembers his promise to protect Ishita and his family. With no other way left, Raman decides to turn to Sahil for help to free Ishita.

