Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman and Ishita get new lead in Sahil's case

MUMBAI: Loyal viewers are all set to witness high voltage drama in the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Viewers know that Raman (Karan Patel), Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) and Karan team up to expose Shamshad and Sahil’s entire gang who supply drugs.

The trio succeeds in getting Shamshad and his team arrested.

However, Ishita is still not free as Sahil has trapped her in all possible ways.

Fortunately, Ishita gets a strange letter. This gives her a new lead on who can help her in exposing Sahil’s reality.

Manish’s mother is aware of Sahil’s business, and thus, Ishita and Raman go to meet her to seek help.

Will Manish’s mother be able to save Ishita?

Let’s wait and watch.