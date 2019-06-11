News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman and Ishita get new lead in Sahil's case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 04:47 PM

MUMBAI: Loyal viewers are all set to witness high voltage drama in the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Viewers know that Raman (Karan Patel), Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) and Karan team up to expose Shamshad and Sahil’s entire gang who supply drugs.

The trio succeeds in getting Shamshad and his team arrested.

However, Ishita is still not free as Sahil has trapped her in all possible ways.

Fortunately, Ishita gets a strange letter. This gives her a new lead on who can help her in exposing Sahil’s reality.

Manish’s mother is aware of Sahil’s business, and thus, Ishita and Raman go to meet her to seek help.

Will Manish’s mother be able to save Ishita?

Let’s wait and watch.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sahil in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler Alert, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Update, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Written Update, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Track, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days