Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Sahil threatens Shaina

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Shaina getting scared of Sahil’s wrath. She really wanted to help Raman and Ishita. She didn’t want good people to suffer because of her. She decided to tell them about her secret, which can become a helpful source for them to get Sahil punished. Shaina knew Sahil’s dangerous side. She knew Sahil had no limits to his evil. She was aware that Sahil will kill Bhallas and her, if he knew that she was alive. She went to tell a big truth to Raman.

She found Raman and Ishita leaving from the house in a hurry. She failed to tell them anything. She wrote a letter for them. She didn’t want Sahil to know this secret. She was sure that Raman and Ishita will take care of her secret. Ishita calmed down Raman and was sure that Sahil will get caught soon. Raman felt Sahil was good at taking disguises and he may easily get away from the police. Ishita told Raman that it was not easy to avoid the cops. She didn’t want Raman to be tensed all the time. Raman told her that Sahil was alert and will do something to save himself.

Meanwhile, Sahil thought of the possibilities of his enemies. He wanted to know who was helping Raman and Ishita by going an extra mile against him. He thought if Shaina was the person giving evidences against him to the police. He wondered how that was possible as he had killed Shaina by his own hands. He wanted to find out the person at the earliest so that no further damages were done to his illegal business.

He was already worried by the multiple raids at his illegal work houses. Elsewhere, Simmi shared good news with Raman and Ishita. She told them that Ruhi had finally found love in Karan and they should support them. Raman and Ishita told her that they already sensed this, but they wanted Ruhi to be sure of the relationship. They didn’t want to advice anything, Karan should make Ruhi realize this on own. They wanted to give some time to Karan and Ruhi. They were happy to see Karan and Ruhi’s good bonding. Raman was stressed about Sahil. Ishita asked her children to divert Raman’s attention so that he forgot Sahil for some time.

Ruhi and Yug came up with a plan and faked a fight. Yug refused to work with Ruhi. Raman told Yug that if Yug didn’t want to work then he can go for a holiday. He asked Yug and Aaliya to go on a trip together. Yug and Aaliya got too happy hearing about the surprise gift from Raman. Later on, Sahil got the information about Shaina, that she was very much alive and she was the one who was helping Bhallas. He recalled the times when he tried to kill her. He wanted to kill Shaina for her cheat. He thought who was the person helping Shaina as she had no idea about his illegal business.

He wasn’t aware that Shamshad had given all the information to the police against him. Sahil decided to kill Shaina and also Bhallas. Sahil took a disguise of a mechanic to spy on Bhallas and catch Shaina. Sahil reached Shaina and tortured her. He asked her as to why she was supporting Raman and who was helping her in this case. He threatened her to know the person’s name that was helping her. She didn’t reveal Shamshad’s name. Sahil reprimanded her for ruining his business. Shaina begged him to leave her. Sahil questioned Shaina over her move to join the Bhallas by changing her identity. He told her that she can get saved from anyone, but not him. He slapped her and threatened to not spare him for the harm she had caused to his business and reputation. Sahil didn’t want to get arrested and dragged Shaina with him to make a quick exit.