Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shaina goes missing

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita praising Shaina’s food but Alia getting a cough attack by consuming spicy food. Raman asked Ishita why she was crying. Ishita told him that she was very happy with the bond between Yug and Alia. Ishita also thanked Raman for supporting Yug. Yug overheard Ishita and Raman and promised Ishita that he will never let her down.

Sahil entered the society, disguised as a mechanic. Ruhi wanted to go shopping, Karan came and said Ruhi wanted to prepare for her own marriage. Ruhi was convinced she had not confessed anything to anyone. Karan said Ruhi loved him and just needed to accept the truth. Sahil threatened Shaina and told her to come with him.