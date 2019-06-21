News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shaina goes missing

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Ishita praising Shaina’s food but Alia getting a cough attack by consuming spicy food. Raman asked Ishita why she was crying. Ishita told him that she was very happy with the bond between Yug and Alia. Ishita also thanked Raman for supporting Yug. Yug overheard Ishita and Raman and promised Ishita that he will never let her down.

Sahil entered the society, disguised as a mechanic. Ruhi wanted to go shopping, Karan came and said Ruhi wanted to prepare for her own marriage. Ruhi was convinced she had not confessed anything to anyone. Karan said Ruhi loved him and just needed to accept the truth. Sahil threatened Shaina and told her to come with him.

Ishita started calling for Shaina but couldn’t find her. Yug and Karan also searched for her in her room but couldn’t find her. Police and guard told Raman and Ishita that Shaina went with someone in a car. Ishita says that it has to be Sahil Shah who took her. Raman asked Munna about Sahil. Sahil took Shaina to a secluded place.
 
Police called Manish and Shamshad for investigation. Shamshad said Sahil will kill Shaina. Sahil threatened Shaina but Shaina told him she will not tell who leaked his information even if it resulted in her death.

 

