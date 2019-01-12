Yeh Rishta actress Mohena Kumari reacts to fans body-shaming her

MUMBAI: A recent war between fans annoyed television actress Mohena Kumari Singh so much that she herself took to social media and urged them to stop fighting.

Mohena plays the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead characters of Naira and Kartik respectively. Currently, the show is focusing on both Naira and Keerti’s pregnancy.

The war of words started when Star Plus shared a picture of Mohena aka Keerti from her baby shower, and some fans ridiculed the actress for her pregnancy look and body-shamed her.

Star Plus’ caption read, ‘Keerti is flaunting her baby bump and we just can't stop gushing over how beautiful she looks! #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, Mon-Fri at 9:30pm on StarPlus @mohenakumari.’

Check out the post here.

Soon trollers started body-shaming Mohena, and grabbing this opportunity, Shivangi's fans picked up on her citing that she is playing a victim card.

Urging Kaira and Keesh fans to avoid negativity, an annoyed Mohena wrote on social media, ‘Kaira fans and Keesh fans ! This is my last message here. Just read some more messages and I’m pissed off! Stop it for heavens sake! 1stly looks are the stupidest things to judge people by. If that is the only way you judge someone then I feel sorry for you’ll. Stop Throwing dirt on the actors please. We are all friends and by doing what you guys are doing you will make us awkward. It’s a genuine request to stop calling the actors names... whether it is Naira or Keerti or anyone else. Utilise that time to do something constructive. Stop tarnishing our images just to pass time.’

‘I know that you guys are gonna still say a lot of negative stuff on this comment as well and just coz our names and lives are open to you’ll it’s easy to target us and say anything or everything you want. But just coz I’m an actor it does not mean I don’t have a voice or an opinion. But the difference is... I’d rather use it to spread happiness and positivity. People build their own stories in their heads, make people villains and of course spread hatred everywhere. It’s a request... if we are all (Yrkkh actors) friends in real life... why can’t keesh and kaira be friends too ? Or at least have respect for each other and each other’s choices. Be the bigger person. Avoid negativity man. Peace,’ she added.