Yeh Rishta actress Mohena shows off her sexy moves

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2017 01:42 PM

The dancing star Mohena Kumari Singh, who wheeled her career with Dance India Dance, has come a long way to prove her mettle.

The charming girl, who is a mind blowing dancer, is currently exploring herself as an actor in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohena has a body to die for, and can stab anyone’s heart with her sexy looks and moves.

Checkout this latest video of Mohena dancing her heart out on Bollywood’s all time favourite song Tu cheez badi hai mast mast... that will definitely make you fall in love with her,

Way to go girl!!!

 
Tags > Mohena Kumari Singh, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, sexy looks, Tu cheez badi hai mast mast,

