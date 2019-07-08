THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor quits the show

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been dishing out some interesting episodes, and after Shaurya Shah aka Naira and Kartik’s five-year-old son Kairav’s entry in the show, fans have been loving the episodes. But now, Kairav has quit the show.

According to media reports, Shaurya has quit the show owing to health reasons. He had shared a message on social media that read, 'GOOD-BYE I am grateful to the entire team of YRKKH for all the love, support, and care. I extend a big thank you to all my fans for loving me as Kairav you all will be missed until I meet again. Last but not the least thank you Jai sir for believing in me. Naira did u will always be my favorite and will be missed forever. Miss u all.'

Although the first post was deleted, the cutie recorded a video for all his fans and thanked them for the love they gave him. Since Kairav’s role is extremely important to the story and he is the reason for Naira and Kartik’s union, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has already started looking for a replacement for Shaurya. Talking about the popularity of the show, it garnered 7.2 million impressions last week on the TRP chart.

In the video, Shaurya is seen saying, 'Hi friends, I am feeling much better now. Thank you for your prayers. I love you all,' and he ended the video with a kiss from him to all his fans. Well, we are sure that just like the cast of the show, even fans are surely going to miss Shaurya on the show.

