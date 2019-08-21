THIS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star has a sweet compliment for Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: The longest running television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to entertain audience . The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its gripping storyline. The soap is one of the most loved shows currently on Indian television. It features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.



Lataa Saberwal has also been a part of the show and she gelled with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira very well, and looks like, even when they are now in different shows, their bond has prevailed. In fact, we have seen multiple instances where they catch up on parties and other events and pose for photos together. Well, looks like Lataa was missing co-star Shivangi and also wished to give her a sweet compliment. She took to social media and shared a picture, which we guess is back from her birthday celebrations. She captioned the same as, “You bring out the child in me.”



Take a look below: