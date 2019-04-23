Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dadi silences Naira; Puru feels vindicated

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Puru twisting the narrative to deceive Naira after she attempts to unveil his real character. Puru sees the wireless device that Naira had worn around her wrist and realises the threat that is in store. Hence, he apologises for committing a fabricated crime of bribing people to pass his daughter Ila's project.



Ila, who hears her father's confession, rushes to the terrace to express her love for him. Puru pretends as if he is unaware of what has happened. Manish and Akhil appreciate Puru for his entrepreneurial skills and dismiss the allegations levelled by Naira stating that such things often happen in business. Ila, who knows what Naira's intentions were, looks at her with disgust.



Puru, who was on the verge of getting caught, behaves shamelessly once again after everyone continues to party. He takes advantage of the dim lights and inappropriately touches Naira thrice.



Naira, who wanted to expose Puru feels helpless after making a genuine effort to unveil his evil face. Kartik holds himself responsible for what has happened to Mansi and Naira and feels guilty of being irresponsible. Naira comforts Kartik and tells him not to feel guilty at all.



Both Kartik and Naira vow to make things alright at the earliest by exposing him for the sins he has committed. Kartik and Naira take Anmol and Mansi's help to execute their plan. Next morning, when everyone gets ready for Samarth's Haldi ceremony, Puru overhears Anmol and Mansi fighting with each other. Mansi throws things on the floor to express her anger while Anmol assassinates her character.



Anmol purposely tells Mansi that she has the habit of finding fault with everyone and Puru is her latest target. Mansi feels heartbroken after being humiliated by her husband.



Puru is elated after realising none would believe Mansi even if she accuses him of misconduct. A while later, when the family gathers in the living area for Samarth's Haldi ceremony, Puru receives text messages from Mansi.



Mansi threatens to end her life stating she will leave a suicide note to hold him responsible for the drastic step she has taken. After reading the messages, Puru fears he might get caught. Naira and Kartik observe the fear reflecting on Puru's face and hope that they will succeed in their plan.



Puru finds Mansi lying lifeless after consuming sleeping pills. He fears he might get caught by the police. He starts searching for the "suicide note" and frets after not finding it.



As he runs helter-skelter in search of the note, Mansi confronts him. Puru threatens her and asks her to keep quiet and ends up admitting he misbehaved with her fifteen years ago. He also admits to misbehaving with Naira.



Kartik and Naira, who witness Puru's confession, enter Mansi's room to give him a fitting reply. Puru's confession gets recorded on Naira's phone, and he realises his game has ended. But Dadi, who has always supported her brother, stops Naira and Kartik from showing the video to the family.



She wants them to be tight-lipped about it. Naira and Kartik argue with Dadi after she stops them from exposing her brother.