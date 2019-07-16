News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Vedika's marriage finalised and Kiarav falls sick

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 01:29 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for new twists and conspiracies. 

Destiny plays its part again as Naira has decided to make Kairav meet the Goenkas. On the other hand,  Dadi is happy as Kartik has finally agreed to move in life with Vedika and gets the wedding fixed.

Going ahead with the story, pandit tells Dadi the wedding of Kartik and Vedika will affect someone's health. 

Even though dadi is shocked, but is not ready to stop this wedding, Suwarna is worried while here Kairav faints and Naira is in state of shock.

Do watch this space for more updates. 

