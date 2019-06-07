Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik confronts Naira

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Dadi talking to pandit. Naira says where did Kartik go. Suwarna asks where is Kartik, give him prasad, we will go to temple. Naira says weather is getting bad. Suwarna says weather is getting better, monsoons are coming. Naira says maybe Kartik went to rest in room. She gets scared of thundering. Kartik is sitting on the road. The lady shouts don’t ask her, doubt ruin the relation. The man says ask her, you have seen the evidence. The people shout. Kartik gets shocked when they surround him. He shouts enough. They disappear. He sees his alter ego. His alter ego asks him to ask Naira once, else he will get mad, this doubt will ruin the relation, ask and end the matter.

Kartik says no, I won’t ask Naira, shall I ask her. Naira sees Kartik and her pic on laptop screen. She shuts the window. She fixes the plug and sits. She thinks I shouldn’t think anything. She sees the smoke from the power socket. Kartik reaches home. Naira sees him and asks why are you out, come upstairs fast. O morey saiyyan…plays… He walks upstairs. Naira gets doctor’s call. Doctor says I had back to back emergencies, your reports have come, congrats Naira, your reports are positive, you are pregnant. Naira thanks her. Doctor says share this good news with family. Naira cries happily and says Kartik come soon. The light goes.

Kartik comes. She says you always scare me, I have a good news to tell you, you will be… what happened, why did you go out in rains. She dries his hair. She asks why are you crying, tell me. He says you are in my heart, you know it, I love you a lot. She asks what happened, tell me. He says I have to ask you, it is hurting me. She asks what is it. He says you love me right. She says more than you love me. He says I know you, mistake happens in love, life is such, we can move on, we can live our life, it happens, who made these dos and don'ts, I don’t agree with society, I want to move on, but something is stopping me, can I ask this to you. She asks what happened, tell me. He hugs her and says sorry Naira, this question will kill me, we can live in peace, I want an answer. She says ask me. He says I didn’t wish to ask, but I have to ask. She asks what’s the matter, you please tell me. He says I know you can’t do wrong, I can’t believe Mitali, tell me and end this matter, there is nothing between you and Mihir. She asks what did you say, I didn’t hear you, what’s the matter. He says nothing happened between you and Mihir in the hotel room, right. She gets shocked.

She asks what did you say, maybe I heard wrong, what did you say. He asks did anything happen between you and Mihir in the hotel room. She gets away. He says sorry, I should have not asked this, I had to ask it, else this would have ruined my mind, just tell me, nothing happened, I won’t listen to Mitali. She cries. He hugs her and says I know you can’t do this, tell me the truth. She recalls their marriage. She says this is the truth, what you heard, you thought, is true. He leaves her hand. She cries holding her stomach. She leaves.