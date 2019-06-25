Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik promises Kairav

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kairav planning to run away from his school. He thought his mum was really clever to send him with the church Father when he wanted to meet his real father by going to Udaipur. He wanted to act clever too and made excuses so that he didn’t enter the school. He knew that he can’t run away if he entered the school gate. He asked Father to go to the church for the prayer; he will go to the school himself. He felt sorry to lie to Father. He asked the guard to go with Father and pray at the church. Kairav executed his idea and got free from the guard as well. He left from the school and went to the bus stand.

He wanted to meet Kartik. Naira got stubborn to learn the football game so that she can help Kairav. She missed Kartik and thought of her promise to become the best mummy for her child. She thought it was time that she kept her promise and became the best mum for Kairav. She felt Kartik was not with Kairav and now she had to become Kairav’s father as well. Naira regretted that Kartik wasn’t with them. Kairav wanted to call Kartik after reaching Udaipur. On the other hand, Vansh reminded Samarth about the Father’s Day event at his school. Samarth told him about his work commitments and apologized for not accompanying him. Kartik asked Samarth to attend the school event and assured to manage all the work on his behalf.

Vedika got happy seeing Kartik’s goodness. Kartik wanted Vansh’s happiness. Mr D’Souza came to meet Naira to get his phone back. Naira told her friend that Kairav should have reached school by now. Mr D’Souza told Naira that he had come with protective gear so that she didn’t beat him. He asked her to ask Kairav about his phone. Naira didn’t think Kairav was carrying the phone. Kairav hired an auto to reach the bus station. He told the auto driver that he had much money and he was going to meet his dad. The driver agreed to drop him to bus stop. Kartik got delighted to meet Kartik.

He got two cute paper frogs to gift Kartik when they met. He thought it was a special day that he will meet his dad. Kartik called Kairav, but didn’t get any answer. Meanwhile, Dadi explained Vansh not to go with Kartik. Vansh argued with Dadi and told her that he will always be with Kartik. Samarth asked Kartik to leave for the meeting soon. Vedika helped Kartik in preparation of his trip. Vansh made the family smile by his cute talk. Kairav reached the bus stop and thanked the auto driver.

He didn’t have much money, but impressed the driver by his innocence. The driver liked his talks and returned the money to him. Kartik asked Suwarna to take care of Vansh until he returned. Kairav and Kartik failed to talk over the phone. Kartik thought of him while he left for Delhi. Kairav saw the crowd at the bus stop and bought a ticket. He was happy to go to Udaipur. Kairav thought to call Kartik to inform him. He called Kartik and wished him for Father’s day again. Naira reached the school to participate in the football competition. She wasn’t aware that Kairav had run away. Kartik saw the Goa carnival boards and missed Kairav. Kairav informed him that he was leaving for Udaipur to reach him. He told Kartik how much he loved him.

Kartik got too worried knowing about Kairav. He forgot the power bank in the car. His phone got off. He wanted to call back Kairav and know about him. He didn’t want Kairav to fall in danger. Naira waited for Kairav at the school. She wondered where he was. Kairav wanted to board the bus, but didn’t get any entry. Bus conductor asked him to go home, since he can’t travel alone. A goon watched Kairav and went to him. He lied that he will take him to his dad. Kairav went with the goon and fell in trouble. Kartik struggled to call Kairav. He managed to connect and learnt about Kairav’s big step. Kartik asked him to go home to his mum. Kairav refused and told him that he wanted to meet his dad today itself. Kartik realized that Kairav was in trouble. He asked Kairav to go home, and promised to come to Goa to meet him.