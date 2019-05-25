Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik slams Mitali for doubting Mihir and Naira's relation

MUMBAI: The episode opens with Dadi telling Naira to spend time with Kartik and explaining how a child's presence changes the vibrations of the house. She indirectly asks Naira to consider planning a baby. Naira reads between the lines and understands what Dadi wishes to convey.



After Dadi exits Naira's bedroom, Kartik enters to apologise to Naira for ruining her previous night's plan. Kartik and Naira, who have been through stressful times in the recent past, decide to spend quality time together without getting disturbed by phone calls. Kartik asks Naira for a date, and she readily agrees.



When they step out of their room hand-in-hand, they see her family welcoming Mihir Kapoor, who pays a courtesy visit to the Goenka Villa. Naira and Kartik welcome him home since he has visited for the first time. Mihir politely refuses the lunch invite since he has prior commitments. When he sits with the Goenkas for a while, his girlfriend Mitali pays a surprise visit.



She tells him that she checked with his PA about his whereabouts and decided to give him a surprise by dropping in at the Goenka Villa. Mihir introduces Mitali to everyone and takes his leave.



Samarth, who suspects Mihir's role in the jewellery theft, doubts his character as well. He tells Kartik to be cautious about Mihir because he may be trying to impress Naira. However, after knowing that Mihir has a girlfriend, Samarth breathes a sigh of relief.



After Mihir leaves, Naira and Kartik head for a romantic date. Later, Kartik drops Naira at Mihir's office as she has a meeting lined up. After Naira proceeds towards her office, Kartik gets off the car after it breaks down.



He overhears drivers talking ill about Mihir and Naira's relationship. Kartik fumes and wishes to give them a piece of his mind, but Mitali stops him. Mitali, who is a lawyer by profession, has been dating Mihir for eight years. She feels insecure because Mihir keeps heaping praise on Naira. She tells Kartik that he must keep an eye on Naira.



Kartik refuses to listen to Mitali and asks her not to drag Naira between her and Mihir. He tells her to sort out her differences with Mihir without bothering anyone else. Clouds of suspicion clog Kartik's mind, but he refuses to entertain them.



Later, when Naira comes out of her office, she finds Kartik waiting outside. Kartik, who gets troubled by Mitali's concerns, tells Naira that the car has broken down and that he did not stay back to keep an eye on her.