Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik stops Naira; Bhabhimaa slaps Naira

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Naira coming to Kartik. Lights go off. Naira says sorry, I didn’t wish to disturb. They all look on. Naira says doctor said Kairav needs blood for surgery, your and his blood group is same, so…. She turns away. She sees everyone’s reflection in the glass. Kairav innocently talks to doctor. He says I want genie, who can fulfil my wish, I want a big family like my dad has, I want mum and dad together, and also dad’s big family, Vansh also. Dr. Mehta says I will try to make space in your tummy so that Genie stays there. Kairav says I will take care of him. Akhilesh goes and moves off the curtain. Kartik stops Naira and asks where are you going, you kept this truth in darkness, it has come out now, it will come in front of them also, Kairav is my son, his mum is not someone else, but Naira. Everyone gets shocked seeing Naira. Bhabhimaa goes and slaps Naira. Everyone looks on.

Naksh asks who gave you the right to make us cry. Bhabhimaa says when you did mistake before, you were young and scared, immature, why did you do it. Devyaani says we thought you are dead, we all missed you so much and cried for you. Bhabhimaa says you kept that kid away from us, why. Naksh asks Naira to say, remember how they lived after mum passed away, how dare she give same pain to family.

He says look at Kartik, you didn’t think for him, you died once, he died every day in your love and memory. Suwarna says you called me mum, Akshara gave me your duty, our relation linked, I always told Manish that I feel Naira is alive, she will come back. Gayu says you did the same years ago and this time again, you did wrong, you have no right to insult our love. Suwarna says Luv and Kush are away from Akhilesh and Surekha because of you, today Kairav is away from Kartik. Dadi says I was happy that you proved me wrong, you are the best girl for Kartik, you proved that my first impression was right, a wife and bahu can be bad, how can a mum be bad, how could you do this with your son, why, you kept him here alone, why didn’t you get him to us. Kartik says I am the reason of her running away, I did wrong but she did much wrong, Kairav wasn’t there, I didn’t know, but you knew everything, why didn’t you tell me, I did the mistake in anger, Naira did this intentionally. Samarth asks what do you mean, say it clearly.

Kartik says you mean Jadejas’ marriage, you remember Mihir…. Naira cries. Kartik tells everything. He says I asked this question to her in anger. Everyone is shocked. Manish says how could you think like this, so cheap. Kartik says I got blind in anger and jealousy, I realized later that I made a big mistake, I would have never done this if I knew.

Suwarna says you didn’t tell this to anyone, I m not justifying Naira, but after hearing this, no wife will stay with her husband, it’s your mistake Kartik. Dadi says I agree that Kartik did wrong, but Naira did a bigger mistake to act to die, to keep child away from family, it’s not a small mistake, Naira should have come to us, we would have supported you and punished Kartik, we would have not let you go. Gayu says none can bear this, Kartik doubted Naira’s love and also her character, so she had run. Naksh says Kartik doubted her, enough, if Sasural would not support, why didn’t you trust Maayka, why did you not bring Kairav to us. Dadi says Kairav is in this state because of your struggles, Lord will never forgive you. Samarth asks what will you answer Kairav. Naksh asks will you run away again.

Suwarna says Kartik couldn’t sleep or eat well, in these five years, just he knows how he spent life without you, I have seen him, he would be regretting a lot, he didn’t say anything against you, when he didn’t wish for a child, he worried for you, you gave him hope for a child, when you got a child, you made him away, how. Naira cries. She checks reminder and says it’s time for Kairav’s surgery, I have to go, I m sorry, I don’t want to clarify anything, for me, my baby was more imp that time and even today. She goes. Kartik and everyone go after them. Akhilesh thinks thank God, truth has come out, my guilt got less. Lukka chupi….plas… Kairav asks when will mum and dad come. Liza says they would come. Kartik and Naira come there. Liza thinks mom and dad have to come together for their child’s happiness. Kairav smiles.