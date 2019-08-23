Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik tells Naira that he will never leave Kairav in her care

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Vedika wondering what to do when she sees the doctor with Kartik's card. When she asks her to give it to her, she says she will give it to his wife. The doctor hands the card to Naira. Naira gives the card to Vedika. When she says she never wanted to drive a wedge between her and Kartik, Vedika replies yet she has and leaves.

Surekha tells Suhasini Dadi that Kartik, Naira and Vedika's situation is quite complicated but Suhasini says the law is to save innocent not someone who fakes their death. She says she will handle the matter once Kairav is alright.

After Vedika leaves, Naira asks Kartik to leave as Vedika must be waiting for him and she is here to take care of Kairav. Kartik lashes out at her and asks who the hell is she to tell him what he should and shouldn't do. When the nurse asks them to keep the volume low, Kartik asks her to listen to him carefully but she refuses to listen to him. Naira tells him he has no right on her as he doubted her but he says he had just asked a question. He says he will never leave Kairav in her care as he can't trust her. When Kartik asks her why she didn't tell him that she was pregnant, she tells him that she didn't want him to doubt about their kid. Kartik asks her to be quiet but Naira says he is getting hurt as she told him the truth. She asks him if he remembers what he asked her. He yells at her and says, that is his problem that he hasn't forgotten anything.

Kartik tells Naira, she made him suffer for five years for that one question. He says he will never forget and neither will be able to forgive her for keeping his son away from him. The duo vents out their anger on each other. Kartik calls Naira a coward who runs from every situation.

Suhasini asks Vedika to bring Kartik home after she comes to know that Kartik refused to come back. Vedika sends a voice note to Kartik. Naira asks her to not worry as she will soon leave but will have to wait for Kairav to recover. She apologises to Vedika. Dadi calls Kartik. He tells her that even if god comes down, he won't leave his son. Naira decides to leave as she feels Vedika's life shouldn't be ruined because of her and Kartik.