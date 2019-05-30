Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mihir saves Naira and Kartik from the goons

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a dating with Naira at the fort turning out to be a nightmare for Kartik. After Naira gets surrounded by goons, Kartik comes to her rescue but gets hit in the end. He falls on the ground and bleeds profusely. When Naira cries for help, Mihir Kapoor makes an entry along with his friends and bashes the goons. Thus, Naira and Kartik get saved.



After getting Kartik treated for his injuries at a hospital, Naira and Mihir take him to Goenka Villa. Manish, Akhil, Swarna, Surekha, Samarth, Gayu, Luv, Kush and Dadi get shocked to see Kartik with bandages all over his body.



The Goenkas thank Mihir for saving Kartik's life and Naira's honour by reaching in the nick of time. Thankfully, Mihir and his friends were hanging out near the fort after a meeting, and they decided to take a tea break. That's when one of Mihir's friends heard Naira's call for help, and they rushed to their aid.



Everyone in the Goenka household feels grateful towards Mihir fr saving Kartik's life, but the man in question isn't pleased. Kartik gets compelled to think otherwise. He feels guilty of not being able to protect Naira and gets jealous of Mihir for doing what he wished to do for her.



Kartik misinterprets Mihir's gesture because he has let Mitali's views influence his thoughts. Kartik starts feeling inferior and guilty of not being worthy of safeguarding Naira.



However, Naira continues to have the same feelings for Kartik. She is not even aware that Kartik suspects Mihir's intentions. She believes that Kartik is upset for not being able to save her, but in reality, he is insecure about his relationship with her.