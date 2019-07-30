Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira requests Lisa to bring back Kairav from Goenka house

MUMBAI: The episode sees Kairav has an emotional reunion with Kartik, who is surprised to see the child at his residence. Vansh, who brought Kairav home, wishes to know if Kartik is his father. Everyone in Goenka Villa is shocked to see Kairav addressing Kartik as 'Papa'. They want to know what the matter is, and asks Kartik to explain. Swarna, who knows who the child is, reveals that Kartik shares a nameless but a special bond with the child.



Interestingly, after knowing the truth, everyone admires Kairav and is happy to see him in Kartik's arms. Kairav wonders if his father stays in such a big house. He also wishes to know who the Goenkas are and asks Kartik if they are his 'secret mission' friends.

On the one hand, Kairav is delighted to meet his father, and on the other, Naira fears the worse. She doesn't wish to lose Kairav after the Goenkas learn about the truth. So she requests Lisa to bring back Kairav from Goenka house. But Lisa tells Naira that destiny wants her to reconcile with Kartik. Lisa initially refuses to listen to her, but in the end, agrees to visit Goenka House on her behalf.



Kartik gets miffed with Kairav's mother and refuses to send the child with Lisa because he wishes to know why her friend avoids him. Even Kairav refuses to leave Goenka Villa and insists his mother must come to receive him. And when Kartik gets to know that Kairav was in the hospital, he wants to know what has happened to him. But Lisa maintains a stoic silence on Kairav's illness.