Yeh Rishta’s next ‘wedding’ twist will leave you stunned!!

It’s an emotional pot boiler out there, in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut).

Yes, the D-date for the wedding of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is fast approaching, but nothing seems to be going right for the loved Jodi.

With Dadi (Swati Chitnis) getting to know of Naira’s involvement in a friend’s murder and the aftermath of it, the Goenkas will soon call-off the idea of getting Kartik married to Naira.

Oh dear!!

Yes, but it will take one bold step from the lover boy, Kartik to set things right for the girl he loves...

We hear that in the coming episodes, Kartik will go to the Singhanias and will tell them that he does not care about what happened in the past, as he completely trusts his love and is ready to marry Naira in court..

With this, Kartik and Naira will be all set to go through a court marriage.

However, with Kartik being persuaded against it, he will go one step further in holding a press conference to clarify how much he loves Naira.

As per sources, “Kartik will clearly explain in the press conference that it is not wise to judge a person only based on the past.”

Will the press conference have an impact on the outcome? Will Kartik be able to win over Naira again?

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Watch this drama this weekend in the show.