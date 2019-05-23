Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer supports Mishti; Kunal and Abeer get into an argument

MUMBAI: The popular TV serial, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is up for high voltage drama.

Abeer’s emotions and feelings for Mishti soon get revealed to everyone. On the other hand, Mishti fights with her dilemma as Kunal wants her to get eye surgery done, but she doesn’t want to change herself.

Meanwhile, the families come together when Rajvanshis bring shagun for Mishti. Once again Kunal talks about Mishti’s eye operation and Meenakshi supports him.

But what shocks everyone is Abeer’s stand for Mishti. Kunal and Abeer get into an argument when Abeer asks Kunal to not force his choice on Mishti.

While Abeer takes a stand for Mishti and supports her freedom of living life in her own way, Kunal interrupts Abeer showing his right on his to-be-wife Mishti. This argument takes an ugly u-turn when Abeer bursts in anger at Kunal.

Will Abeer confess his love to Mishti? It will be interesting to know what happens next.

